Many of us have been transfixed in recent days by ChatGPT, new text-generation software that can, in seconds, write essays, poems and term papers in response to user queries. The system, developed by OpenAI, is astonishing in its speed and breadth, and alarming for the same reasons. Its humanlike answers can be so accurate and useful that one feels a robot-controlled future isn’t far off. Its errors, presented with the same seeming conviction, raise the specter of a world awash in falsehood.

Bloomberg Opinion writers have been weighing in on ChatGPT’s potential and its risks. Here are some highlights:

• Policymakers should be paying more attention to the software’s potential: “ChatGPT is a remarkable achievement. …As the technology improves — and, crucially, grows more accurate — it seems likely to be a boon for coders, researchers, academics, policymakers, journalists and more. (Presuming that it doesn’t put them all out of work.)” — Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board

• ChatGPT’s biggest utility – providing a fast, single answer to search queries – could be a financial disaster for the tech giant: “[Why] doesn’t Google generate its own singular answers to queries, like ChatGPT? Because anything that prevents people from scanning search results is going to hurt Google’s transactional business model of getting people to click on ads. — Parmy Olson

• We need watermarks to identify software-generated text: “OpenAI needs to prioritize its efforts to label the work of machines or we could soon be overwhelmed with a confusing mishmash of real and fake information online.” — Parmy Olson

• It’s easy to imagine scenarios where the software could interfere with government by generating a torrent of AI-composed letters to members of Congress or flooding the public comments phase for proposed regulations: “ChatGPT can easily write a letter or email to a member of Congress praising or complaining about a particular policy, and that letter will be at least as good as what many constituents would write, arguably even better.”— Tyler Cowen

• Knowledge workers should find ways to work with the next wave of AI-powered chatbots: The range of topics and speed with which ChatGPT can spit out a first draft are jarring.” — Trung Phan

