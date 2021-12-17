Over the past decade, that’s not what’s happened in the coal belt. Gross domestic product per capita in Shanxi has gone from 108% of the median province in 2008 to 86% in 2018. Inner Mongolia, once one of the richest areas of the country outside its big cities, is looking distinctly closer to the average these days. Among the big coal producing provinces, only the similarly named Shaanxi has been rising relative to the rest of the country, thanks in part to its burgeoning aerospace and high-tech industry.