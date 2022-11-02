Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The largest car company on the globe is doubling down in China. Toyota Motor Corp.’s success there, and its plans to tap into the country’s electric vehicle-supply chain, shows how tough it is to circumvent the factory floor of the world — even for top manufacturers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Toyota, which has so far been able to navigate the snarls that have caused grief for its competitors, bemoaned chip shortages and surging raw material costs as it posted a 23% drop in net income in the first half of its fiscal year. The weakening yen didn’t help offset any of this either. In China, however, the firm’s operating income at joint ventures went up because of increased sales. It ranks third behind Volkswagen AG and BYD Co.

No wonder. China has become the Japanese car company’s EV launching pad and savior. Initially a laggard with its electric agenda, the firm botched the release of its first bZ4X electric sport utility vehicle that came months after competitors had released their models. The wheels were at the risk of coming off. It recalled vehicles earmarked for different regions and then vowed to find a solution. Early last month, Toyota said it was preparing the parts to fix the problem and restart production. In late October, it launched the bZ4x in China in five variants. It’s now releasing a second EV — the bZ3 sedan. This time, though, it’s with BYD batteries. It will be produced in Tianjin and distributed in China by the Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co. joint venture. That’s a stark shift for a company that has typically relied on in-house design and parts.

That China has made Toyota’s electric plans a reality shows how deep and efficient its supply chains are and how it’s able to gear up industrial production quickly. It’s an underappreciated factor, often lost in the constant geopolitical wrangling.

Beijing helped Tesla Inc. too, laying out the red carpet ( on its own terms) and enabling Elon Musk’s firm to churn out thousands of EVs, launch various models and even export them to Europe. It delivered a record 83,135 cars in China in September. The company is reaping the benefits of scale, which few other countries can compete with. Musk is now sending engineers and production staff from the Shanghai factory to help with the expansion of its Fremont, California plant. BYD, the domestic battery and EV giant, has also been able to increase production.

Supportive policy has no doubt been helpful. But China’s industrial prowess is key. As Beijing boosts its auto industry, especially EVs and batteries, it is focused on staying ahead. That means ensuring components are available and up-to-date. For instance, it has now set its sights on a type of semiconductor that will go into just about every electric car — silicon carbide or SiC. These are used in higher-range EVs that are increasingly available in China. It doesn’t currently have large-scale production — for now, that is dominated by US company Wolfspeed Inc.

There are other Japanese firms and emergent Chinese players, too. These SiC chips were listed as a key area in the current Five Year Plan. State research institutes and universities are supporting manufacturing patents, while 30 projects have been targeted for scaling chip production to around 4 million wafers per year by 2026, according to research firm MacroPolo. That’s important for Toyota, an early adopter of SiC: Who wants to keep dealing with supply shortages for chips for the next five years? It’s already starting to feel the pinch of production delays and all the other costs for adjustment that come with it.

Even so, the Japanese company has been able to deal with this. Many others can’t, especially with surging energy and labor costs. The reality is business is business, and China’s supply chain is indispensable for now.

