This is the third year in a row, after a 15-year hiatus, that China has raised international debt in both dollars and euros. The existing deals have largely tightened over time in line with the overall market. The recent secondary spread widening is probably due to the new supply and will likely reverse when the new deals become established.With the most important political event of the year, the annual communist party plenum, underway, little was being left to chance. Perhaps that is also why a green tranche was left to another time. Nonetheless as in previous years, with less challenging backdrops, there is still investor interest in adding exposure to a hugely under-owned sovereign credit. It is, after all, the second-largest economy in the world with only $35 billion available in liquid foreign currency debt.