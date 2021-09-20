The question is, what sort of crisis is China facing? It’s unlikely that it will be able to follow the trajectory that South Korea enjoyed after the 1997 crisis — because demand from China itself played a major part in that recovery, and there’s no equivalent economy out there to save the day. The potential of a Soviet Union-style meltdown should perhaps not be discounted, given the similar role of state-directed over-investment in each economy. Still, China is also vastly more exposed to and supported by the global economy than the USSR ever was — and if such an event were to happen, the path of steel demand would be the least of the world’s worries.