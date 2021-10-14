As part of that plan, Beijing has set a binding target to manage overall consumption while lowering energy intensity by 13.5% over the next five years. In theory, that’s a great green plan. In reality, engineering such a slowdown isn’t sustainable at the current rate. In the first half of the year, progress has been slow, despite the widening industrial impact. UBS analysts say that to stay on track, power consumption needs to go from rising 16.2% year-on-year to falling 2% in the last six months of 2021. That means a lot more energy outages and production stoppages are yet to happen — or at least, need to happen — to meet that goal.