Given how rapidly the world needs to be reducing carbon-intensive energy over the coming decade, that likely shift is grim news. Yet there’s a silver lining that will be easy to overlook in the coming months: What the world is short of is ultimately not coal and gas, but energy. In the short term, fossil fuels are likely to be the quickest ways to bridge the power gap — but in the long term, the market is going to seek the cheapest alternative. Almost everywhere in China and around the world, that is now renewable.