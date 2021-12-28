Chinese companies have insisted they’ve minimized the risks associated with the VIE structure, although no Chinese regulatory body has officially approved one. For years China largely ignored them. But in introducing new anti-monopoly rules in February 2021 — part of a broader effort to curb the power of increasingly pervasive Big Tech companies — the Chinese government made reference to the need for official approval for deals involving VIEs. A week after Didi’s IPO, the State Council, China’s cabinet, said rules for overseas listings would be revised and regulators would step up oversight of companies trading in offshore markets, which sent shares in Didi and other Chinese tech companies plummeting. At the end of the year China unveiled sweeping regulations governing overseas share sales that stopped short of a ban on IPOs by companies using VIEs, but will make the process more difficult and costly. All this is playing out as U.S. exchanges become more hostile to Chinese companies, which may face delisting if they refuse to hand over financial information to American regulators, and Beijing encourages them to list back home. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in July paused approvals for new Chinese IPOs, in part over a lack of disclosure around VIEs.