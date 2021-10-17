When the central bank breaks its silence, developers listen, whether they are onshore or offshore. In late August, in a rare public rebuke, it told Evergrande to refrain from spreading “untrue” information, following rampant media reports on various potential sales of the developer’s assets. Very quickly, Evergrande put up a statement on its website, confessing rumors of it selling 65% of its EV subsidiary to Xiaomi Corp. were not true. It had reached out to the smartphone maker but the two sides did not hold substantial discussions, said the company.