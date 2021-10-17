But here’s the good news. An official at the central bank also urged real estate developers and their shareholders to fulfill their debt obligations. It was a warning to Fantasia Holdings Group Co., and any other company that may have wanted to emulate it. It’s time to pay up.
This October has seen the worst selloff in a decade in the Chinese high-yield dollar bond space. Remarkably, the catalyst of this market panic was not Evergrande, whose risks were already priced-in by fast-paced traders in September, but Fantasia, a much smaller and mostly ignored developer that ranks 64th in China’s real estate industry.
On Oct. 4, Fantasia’s failure to make a $206 million dollar bond repayment sent the market tumbling. It had the money to pay — or at least gave that impression — but chose not to. Within a day, its note due in December tumbled from 68 cents on the dollar to 24 cents.
Fantasia opened a Pandora’s box that the world prefers tightly sealed. If a company didn’t like its future business outlook, well, no problem! It could just refuse to repay, force creditors into debt restructuring, and retire its borrowings at a substantial discount. Investors holding bonds that now trade at 20 cents on the dollar might even be grateful if they can offload at 50 cents.
The moment this kind of thinking takes hold, the entire market is broken. Investors might still get over the pain caused by Evergrande’s liquidity crisis. But if a company intends to “elope” — a term often used by investors on the mainland to describe what some indebted companies do — a contract is nothing but a piece of paper.
The PBOC is well aware of these runaway brides. Last November, China’s own onshore corporate bond market was thrown into an uproar after a state-owned coal miner in Henan province defaulted on a yuan note. The scandal was that it had transferred choice assets beyond creditors’ reach, in the case of a bankruptcy. Bond investors revolted. For months after, there were no buyers to new issues from that province.
Last week, when the PBOC urged developers’ shareholders to repay, it was referring to their billionaire founders. They have money. Evergrande’s Hui Ka Yan, for instance, is one of China’s richest people. He has received $5.3 billion in dividends since 2018. He can retire some of Evergrande’s dollar-denominated bonds with that largess.
The PBOC would probably applaud Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., another developer that’s caused anxiety in recent days. In late September, its co-founders scrambled and vowed to commit $1.6 billion to shore up the company’s balance sheet. Now that’s a role model!
When the central bank breaks its silence, developers listen, whether they are onshore or offshore. In late August, in a rare public rebuke, it told Evergrande to refrain from spreading “untrue” information, following rampant media reports on various potential sales of the developer’s assets. Very quickly, Evergrande put up a statement on its website, confessing rumors of it selling 65% of its EV subsidiary to Xiaomi Corp. were not true. It had reached out to the smartphone maker but the two sides did not hold substantial discussions, said the company.
So listen up developers, the high priest has spoken: You may not be loving this, but don’t squirm. Walk up to the altar. Don’t run away with your dowry.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. She previously wrote on markets for Barron’s, following a career as an investment banker, and is a CFA charterholder.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.