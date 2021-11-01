For one thing, getting an agreement from the G-20 isn’t just an appetizer before the main diplomatic feast. All the key large economies that will make an agreement so hard to hammer out in Glasgow were also party to the negotiations in Rome. Members of the G-20 span the biggest fossil fuel exporters such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Australia; major consumers such as China, the U.S., and India; rich nations like Japan and France; and relatively poor ones like Indonesia and Brazil. With the real negotiations yet to begin, each side is keeping its cards close to the chest.