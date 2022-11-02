Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are three words likely to be heard again and again at the United Nations COP27 climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh next week: loss and damage. The concept — straight compensation for the economic destruction that will result from climate change — is a relative newcomer to the thicket of jargon that surrounds climate diplomacy. Egypt, and the nations of the global south that regard this year’s conference in Africa as a chance to seize the initiative after last year’s Glasgow meeting, would like to see it take its place as a third pillar of climate funding. That would place it alongside mitigation (technologies such as solar and wind farms that prevent emissions) and adaptation (making infrastructure resilient to the effects of warming).

The need for such assistance is clear. Poor nations that contributed the least to historical carbon dioxide emissions are likely to bear the brunt of the weather disasters it will cause over the coming decades. This year alone, drought in Brazil and East Africa cost $6 billion and floods in South Asia cost more than $8 billion, insurer Aon Plc wrote in a report last month. The rich nations that can afford the services of Aon and its peers aren’t the ones most in need of support: Of $1.5 trillion in economic losses from disasters over the past five years, just $561 billion was covered by insurance.

Advertisement

Tackling that situation presents a wicked dilemma, though. The money for mitigation, adaptation, and now loss and damage all comes from the same group of rich donor nations — and while their funding pool rarely grows much faster than their own economies, the costs of dealing with flooding, heatwaves and drought are rising at a pace determined by the warming climate itself. The money that’s spent repairing the effects of a disordered atmosphere risks cannibalizing the funds we should be spending to prevent its cause.

One influential 2015 study of the issue found in a world that warmed by 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, damage to developing countries would rise from $426 billion in 2030 to $1.55 trillion in 2050. That represents an annual rate of about 6.7%, far higher than the 1.7% pace at which rich economies have grown over the past decade.

We’ve seen this pattern play out before in conventional aid flows. Traditionally, such support comes in two forms: humanitarian aid, given without conditions to meet the cost of recovery from disasters; and official development assistance, more forward grants and low-rate loans to build infrastructure and assist in economic growth.

Advertisement

Though humanitarian aid is never proportionate to the sums needed, there are few restrictions on its growth rate. When disaster strikes, a need arises and funds are raised. Over the decade through 2021, spending rose at around 13.4% a year, close to its 15% rate the previous decade. ODA doesn’t increase at nearly such a dramatic pace, with the 10-year annualized growth rate falling to 2% over the most recent period, compared to a 9.4% pace over the previous 10 years. In 2021, humanitarian aid had grown to make up 11.9% of the overall assistance budget, compared to 4.1% in 2011.

From the perspective of a donor country’s finance ministry, this is hardly surprising. Humanitarian aid and development assistance are both money the government raises from local taxes and sends overseas to people who don’t vote for them. When urgent disaster relief needs arise, it’s often the development funds that get squeezed instead.

The problem is likely to get worse before it gets better. With rich countries’ budgets constrained by the costs of the pandemic, surging energy costs and rising interest rates, every cent of overseas spending is getting scrutinized. The UK cut its aid budget from the long-standing international target of 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5% in 2021, saying it was a temporary measure to deal with the impact of Covid-19. Norway and Sweden, two of the most generous aid donors, have proposed similar cuts in recent months.

Advertisement

What can be done to solve this problem? A first target would be for rich countries to finally, after five decades, meet their commitments to that 0.7% of GNI target, compared to the 0.33% they spend now. That would instantly more than double the money available to avert the effects of climate change.

More innovative structures to encourage investment in developing economies could also bring in trillions in sorely-needed private finance, freeing up public money to be spent on disaster relief. The $70.2 billion in public, multilateral and export-credit climate funding in 2020 mobilized just $13.1 billion in private funds, a rate of less than 20 cents on the dollar. Reducing the cost of capital for renewables projects in emerging nations by 2% would cut $15 trillion from the cost of hitting net zero in those countries by 2050, the International Energy Agency wrote last week.

Those are worthy ideas — but they’re hardly new, and so far neither has made up for the inadequate flow of climate funds from north to south.

Advertisement

If there’s one silver lining to the clouds now gathering over the geopolitical landscape, perhaps it’s this, then. Foreign aid is a creation of the Cold War, as the US and Soviet blocs sought to buy the allegiance of the global south by funding their development aims. A return to strategic competition between democratic and authoritarian governments may bring terrible effects. If it encourages the rich world to treat poorer nations as allies to be wooed, rather than debtors to be neglected, however, it may be the spur the world’s climate needs.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Where the Trillions Needed to Go Green Will Come From: Liam Denning

• The Rich-Poor Divide on Clean Power Is Getting Wider: Clara Ferreira Marques

• To Fight Climate Change, Put Markets to Work: Michael Bloomberg and Mark Carney

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. Previously, he worked for Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article