Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two weeks ago the supply chain almost ran aground in the Mississippi River. Thanks to drought and low water, more than 2,000 barges were backed up, delaying shipments of products ranging from corn to coal. The impacts were large: during the first week of October, barge shipments of corn were down 50% compared with the same time in 2021. Meanwhile, barge shipping rates reached their highest levels on record, pushing shippers to seek out more expensive and polluting rail cars and trucks. Consumers, already reeling from inflation, will pay the tab.

Fortunately, the barge jam eased in recent days. But users of the US’s most important inland waterway can’t simply sail on. Thanks to climate change, the Mississippi’s natural cycles of drought and flooding are becoming more volatile, and weather events are becoming more extreme. Reversing these trends is as difficult as reversing the river itself. Adapting to them should be a national priority.

Lock and Dam 1 spans the banks of the Mississippi roughly halfway between Minneapolis and St. Paul. On a recent Saturday I stood atop the observation deck. The water was low downriver, thanks to drought across the Upper Midwest, exposing sandy riverbanks. Upriver, toward Minneapolis, a tourist boat spread a wake across the placid waters behind the dam.

Advertisement

A century-and-a-half ago this stretch of the 2,300-mile river was filled with invisible impediments like sandbars, prone to floods and changes in direction. So, beginning in the 1820s, Congress began funding Mississippi River “improvements” to enhance its navigability.

The nearly 700 miles of river between Minneapolis and St. Louis, known as the Upper Mississippi, were an early focus. The river drops 420 feet over that stretch. To manage it, Congress authorized a lock and dam system that functions as a staircase down the river, creating placid pools that ease navigation. It starts at Lock and Dam 1, and concludes at St. Louis’s Lock and Dam 27, the busiest cargo structure on the Mississippi.

The economic benefits are immense. In 2020, more than 500 million tons of cargo worth $70 billion moved down the river on barges, enabling farming and manufacturing economies. Food led the way: 60% of feed grains exported from the US leaves through southern Louisiana. But it’s not just food. Low-cost, low-profile bulk products fundamental to the US economy, such as cement, fertilizer and fuel oil, also move down the river. And by using barges, shippers not only save money, they also reduce emissions associated with transport. One Mississippi river barge can carry the equivalent of 16 rail cars or 70 large semi-tractor trailers. Those trucks emit 371% more carbon than an inland barge for every mile that a ton of cargo moves.

Advertisement

Yet the accommodations to shipping on the Mississippi River have never been a uniform social and environmental success. Changes in the river’s flow contributed to loss of habitat for a range of species, including fish and birds. Accumulating evidence also suggests that the dams, walls and levees designed to tame the river into an orderly highway may be contributing to an increase in flood risks.

Of course, no form of shipping, no matter how well engineered, is immune to extreme weather events. Droughts and floods were regular occurrences on the Mississippi before locks and dams. But thanks to climate change, both weather events are becoming more common and extreme up and down the river basin. Increasing heat plays an obvious role in drought. It also has a role in creating a wetter climate. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and delivers it in shorter bursts, often leading to flooding events. According to data from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, parts of the Mississippi River Basin are receiving as much as eight more inches of rain per year today compared to half a century ago. Meanwhile, between 2002 and 2022, the Mississippi experienced seven major flood events (in 2002, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2022).

Even if the climate were static, the US is overdue to invest in the Mississippi’s aging infrastructure. Some of the locks and dams are more than 50 years old and past their designed lifespans. When I visited Lock and Dam 1, the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the facility, was holding a public open house to solicit comments on its future. Among the options being discussed is whether it should be closed, or possibly dismantled and the river returned to a wild state.

Advertisement

The latter option seems unlikely even on the little-traveled section of the river above St. Paul. Among other problems, bridges and municipal water systems are designed for a controlled river; any changes to the river’s management would require assessing and adjusting for impacts on this other infrastructure and surrounding landowners.

Nonetheless, there are tangible steps that can be taken to adapt the Mississippi to a new climate. Investing in research to understand how the river is changing should be a top priority. Some studies are already taking place but far more needs to be done, starting with an updated look at Upper Mississippi flood frequencies. The most recent report uses data from 2010, and updating it would cost less than $3 million.

That’s a pittance compared to the tens of billions of dollars that drought and flood have cost Mississippi River communities and businesses over the last three decades. Once complete, the data will be crucial to guiding efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change on shipping, locks and dams, and communities.

Advertisement

Finally, the US can no longer rely solely on concrete and steel to manage the river and its impacts. Conservation, especially of undeveloped flood plains, should be a key component of any climate adaptation program for the Mississippi. Similarly, the federal and local governments should incentivize Mississippi basin wetland restoration, which can reduce flood peaks by as much as 29%.

Of course, none of these steps can fully prepare the Mississippi for the impacts of climate change. But planning now can ensure that America’s most important river remains a national asset, not a growing liability.More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Our Climate Future May Be Decided in Gridlock: David Fickling

•

Use Market to Combat Climate Change and Hurricanes: Tyler Cowen

•

Where Climate Tech Meets Global Venture Capital: Anjani Trivedi

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia, technology and the environment. He is author, most recently, of “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article