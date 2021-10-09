It’s hard to comprehend the immense stakes as climate change upends decades of custom. Central California grows nearly half of all the fruits, nuts and vegetables in the U.S., and a third of the world’s tomatoes. Yet predictions for this region are grim: California’s 2021 tomato yields are expected to fall 20% below normal; almond production is down about 15%; many vineyards have lost a third or more of their wine grapes. Prices will rise up to 25% for some of California’s fall crops, according to Cameron, and the drought could hurt production well into 2023.