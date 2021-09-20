As European leaders fine-tune these policies, there should be more recognition of the costs ahead, which have been underestimated in the past. Climate laggard Poland has been only too happy to tell consumers higher energy bills are due to EU carbon policy. This kind of populist finger-pointing may be cheap — Poland is the EU’s most coal-dependent nation — but so is the urge to respond by doubling down on an even quicker shift to clean energy. The disruption to livelihoods from new industries like electric cars, for example, is triggering more job cuts and will lead to the need for more up-skilling and retraining.