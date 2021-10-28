No. Australia was one of the first countries to see a Greens political movement, which formed in the 1970s to protest a hydroelectric project in the pristine wilderness of the island state of Tasmania. (It was blocked in 1983.) The Greens still capture about 10% of the national vote and often can block legislation in the Senate. Back in 2006, a survey showed 68% of Australians believed climate change was a significant problem that needed immediate action; by this year that had fallen to 60%. The progressive Labor Party implemented a charge for carbon emissions in 2012, while it was in power. The conservatives denounced it as a tax and removed it after they returned to office the following year. Since then, climate politics have been particularly poisonous in Australia. In fact, Morrison’s immediate predecessor, fellow conservative Malcolm Turnbull, was removed by his own party in 2018 after promoting stronger climate action. In a Bloomberg Television interview days ahead of the start of COP26, the former prime minister said: “Everyone has been encouraging Australia to have greater ambition for its 2030 target -- and we’ve squibbed that, we haven’t increased it at all.”