The cost is also exorbitant: individuals can pay up to $1,200 per metric ton of CO2 while the cost for bulk purchases is closer to $600. Carbon is currently trading close to record levels on the European market at over 70 euros, or roughly $80. Research suggests that a price below $100 is not only potentially desirable but achievable — the U.S. government’s “Earthshot” initiative is targeting carbon removal and storage at $100 — but that requires far more capital to come into the business, not just a handful of firms and individuals wanting to offset their emissions. Governments have to step in and create demand to help attract the industrial players who will scale it up.