Few countries occasion more potential optimism than Colombia, yet the reality falls short of the promise. The country appears to be doing well, so if you visit Colombia, as I did over the last week, it becomes a kind of referendum on the wealth of nations. Which should you believe more – the generally positive evidence before your eyes, or the mediocre hard numbers?

The pluses for Colombia are easy to discover. The country’s major cities are full of attractive office buildings and retail shops, not just in a few wealthy neighborhoods but throughout the city. Both Bogotá and Medellín put on a good show of being ready for the big time, even if they are not yet fully arrived. It is impossible to visit those places and come away thinking of Colombia as a lost cause.

Colombia also does the American-style shopping mall better than many other countries do, including most of Western Europe, with stores full of people from a range of income groups.

Colombians also are notable for their entrepreneurial spirit. One 2021 index ranked the country as the most entrepreneurial in Latin America.

As a nation Colombia is extremely pro-American, both in its basic attitudes and in its foreign policy. Colombians identify with the United States, they tend to be skeptical of socialism and they have collaborated considerably with the US military to combat illegal drugs.

It is debatable whether pro-American attitudes lead to prosperity, but at the very least it shows the country isn’t allergic to ideals of prosperity and opportunity. And close ties to the US, which include large numbers of Colombia migrants, have been a transmission belt for business expertise, trade connections and remittances. To cement those ties, in 2012 Colombia entered into a free trade agreement with the US.

If all one did was visit places, one might come away more bullish on Colombia than virtually any other emerging economy.

Yet those positives have been in place for a while, and the results are less than earth-shattering. By World Bank estimates, Colombia has a per capita income of slightly more than $16,000, using purchasing power parity standards. For purposes of comparison, Mexico comes in at slightly over $20,000. Argentina is considered to have been an economic failure since the Peronist years, but still has a per capita income exceeding $22,000.

Also troubling is the country’s export profile. After fossil fuels, which have a limited future, the country’s leading exports are coffee, gems and precious metals. None of these is large enough or sophisticated enough or training enough quality labor to push the nation over the top. When it comes to complex manufacturing, the country is lagging well behind Mexico and Brazil, much less South Korea.

A pessimistic view of Colombia would cite the country’s very different geographic regions that have never seen full economic or even political unification. The lack of a fully developed nation-state has been reflected in the country’s ongoing troubles with guerrillas and drug lords. The major urban centers of Bogotá and Medellín are both deep in the interior, surrounded by mountains, and unable to take advantage of major navigable rivers. There is no world-class port or harbor, and except for its connection to the US, the country is inward-looking and has attracted relatively few immigrants, recent Venezuelan refugees aside. The Amazon cuts off Colombia from much of the rest of South America. De facto Colombia has no richer neighbor to pull it up by its bootstraps, Panama being much too small and most of Brazil being too distant. Colombia’s problems also include a recent uptick in troubles with former guerrillas.

The country’s election of a left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, has created much debate and controversy, but it probably won’t change the fundamentals of those positives and negatives, which are deeply rooted in Colombia’s history. Petro’s party holds only a small number of seats in the two houses of Congress, limiting its influence.

So if you look only at the numbers, you will forecast no great future for Colombia, at least not in economic terms. Since 1990, the economy has grown an average of about 2% a year, not enough to catch up to wealthier nations.

Still, I expect that Colombia slowly but surely will climb the ranks of middle-income countries. And so I have to ask why I place such faith in the “feel” and “buzz” of a country. Does a pro-American, pro-entrepreneurial spirit really have to pay off in the long run, even if the hard facts of economic geography suggest a tougher road? At the end of the day, I can’t give up my optimism.

Colombia isn’t just 50 million people who want a better future. It is also an ongoing referendum on what makes for national success.

