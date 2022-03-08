And yet the U.S. is doing it without Senate-confirmed ambassadors in nation after nation. Correcting that needs to be a priority for President Joe Biden and the Senate, and right now most of the problem is with the White House.

Of the 188 current ambassador positions, about a third — 62 — are vacant. Another third are filled with holdovers from Donald Trump’s presidency or earlier, leaving a third — actually, just 59 — who have been nominated by Biden and confirmed by the Senate. Of the vacancies, 28 are no one’s fault but Biden’s, given that there are no nominees for those spots. These include Italy, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Ukraine itself. Most of the rest are stuck in the Foreign Relations Committee, in many cases because the selections were recent (including two just formally sent to the Senate on Monday).

There had been a logjam of ambassadors waiting for Senate action, but that’s been cleared up, with only three nominees remaining on the Senate executive calendar. In 2021, Senator Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican, tried to block all ambassador nominations over a policy fight concerning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline; that was resolved with a Senate vote late last year (and now Germany has canceled the pipeline project anyway).

Republicans have even recently dropped filibusters on a few nominations, including ambassadors, allowing them to be confirmed quickly on voice votes. Republicans are still dragging their feet on other nominations, some of which are relevant to making and executing policy relevant to the Russian attack on Ukraine. But not on ambassadors.

Right now the problem is Biden and the Democrats, not the Senate minority party. There’s simply no excuse. Yes, all the vacancies are covered by acting ambassadors. But there’s nothing like the clout of a president’s choice, confirmed by the Senate.

Biden and Democrats in the Senate are making two mistakes at the same time. One is Biden’s failure to send up nominees quickly under the current rules. The other? Accepting a broken process. Most observers think there are too many Senate-confirmed positions, putting too great a strain on the system. Reducing the number of jobs requiring Senate confirmation wouldn’t affect ambassadorial selections directly, but it would free White House and Senate resources to focus on them.

I’m in the minority on this; I’d like to see the Senate’s role remain intact, even for relatively minor positions. But for that to be feasible, both the Senate and the White House would have to agree to reduce the amount of work required for every nomination, which means reducing the level of invasive and intrusive vetting for most nominees. Again, ambassadors might be an exception given their high-profile assignments and opportunities for international mischief, but what’s really needed is a system-wide review to determine, position by position, how much of the current paperwork and disclosures and security checks are necessary — with the goal of reducing as much as possible. Not only would that reduce the work required to nominate and confirm many appointees, but it would probably expand the pool of potential nominees.

But Biden hasn’t shown any interest in reform, and he’s failing to overcome the existing obstacles to fill the remaining vacancies. And now there’s a foreign policy crisis, and dozens of diplomatic vacancies. Not good.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University and wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

