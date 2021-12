Admittedly, Germany’s new coalition government plans to hike the minimum wage by 25%, but trade union wage settlements have so far been pretty meager. Furlough programs averted European job losses during the pandemic but this means there aren’t as many people starting new jobs, which is when workers are in better position to bargain for more pay, notes Bloomberg Economics. It will be a decent year for employee profit-share and similar staff pay awards, but any broader rebalancing of the returns to capital and labor is likely to be fairly modest.