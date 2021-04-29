2. How will Congress use the act?
To start, Democrats are targeting a Trump-era rule that eased limits on methane emissions from oil and gas drilling. Senate Democrats, with the support of three Republicans, voted to repeal the rule on April 28. The House has yet to consider the measure. Democrats have introduced five other resolutions to repeal Trump rules, though it’s unclear whether they can win passage. One would ax a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that makes it difficult for small groups of corporate shareholders to introduce resolutions on sustainability and other issues. Another targets a rule by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that critics say allows predatory lending.
3. How common is this?
Until Trump came to office in 2017, the act had been used successfully just once -- in 2001, when a Republican-controlled Congress passed, and Republican President George W. Bush signed, a measure overturning a Labor Department ergonomics rule issued under Bush’s Democratic predecessor, Bill Clinton. In 2017, congressional Republicans and Trump used the act to repeal 14 rules passed under Barack Obama. Trump and that Congress “normalized” use of the Congressional Review Act, says James Goodwin, a senior policy analyst at the Center for Progressive Reform, a Washington-based non-profit.
4. How long does Congress have to act?
According to Amit Narang, a regulatory policy advocate with watchdog group Public Citizen, the Democratic push to repeal Trump rules has until May 21 before the 60-day window closes.
