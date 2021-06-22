The Congressional Review Act, enacted in 1996, empowers Congress to overturn rules issued by a federal agency if lawmakers decide those rules veer from the congressional legislation that spawned them. Congress can use the act to undo regulations issued during the waning days of the past administration. Success typically requires one-party control of both chambers of Congress and the presidency. For those reasons, the law generally draws attention only in the immediate months after a change of party in the White House -- which happened in January, when Democrat Joe Biden replaced Trump, a Republican.
2. How is Congress using the act?
The House is scheduled to vote on repealing Trump-era rules governing methane emissions, workplace bias and financial technology lenders. All three of those repeals already passed the Senate, two of them with bipartisan backing: A few Republican senators voted to reinstate methane-specific emission limits at new oil and gas wells, and a handful went along with repealing a Trump rule making it easier for banks to partner with fintech lenders without running afoul of state interest-rate limits. Critics say that rule change, if not repealed, would enable predatory lending.
3. How long does Congress have to act?
Practically speaking, time has run out on Senate Democrats to use the Congressional Review Act to repeal anything beyond the three rules that have already been voted on. That’s because their window to overturn a regulation with just Democratic votes closed in late May, and from now on they’d need at least 10 Senate Republicans on board to successfully overturn a Trump regulation. The House can still take up the three rules the Senate voted to undo, however. And the Congressional Review Act is not the only way to overturn regulations of a previous administration. The Biden administration, without needing approval from Congress, could rewrite rules it doesn’t like. That way just takes longer.
4. How common is this?
Until Trump came to office in 2017, the act had been used successfully just once. That was in 2001, when a Republican-controlled Congress passed, and Republican President George W. Bush signed, a measure overturning a Labor Department ergonomics rule issued under Bush’s Democratic predecessor, Bill Clinton. In 2017, congressional Republicans and Trump used the act to repeal 14 rules passed under Barack Obama. Democrats are being much pickier about what regulations they target, in part because the effort eats up precious floor time that Democrats would rather use to advance other priorities while they have control of Capitol Hill and the White House.
