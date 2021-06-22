Practically speaking, time has run out on Senate Democrats to use the Congressional Review Act to repeal anything beyond the three rules that have already been voted on. That’s because their window to overturn a regulation with just Democratic votes closed in late May, and from now on they’d need at least 10 Senate Republicans on board to successfully overturn a Trump regulation. The House can still take up the three rules the Senate voted to undo, however. And the Congressional Review Act is not the only way to overturn regulations of a previous administration. The Biden administration, without needing approval from Congress, could rewrite rules it doesn’t like. That way just takes longer.