Five justices can do whatever they think is right. Yet the history of Supreme Court activism indicates that today’s conservative majority will have to labor mightily to explain away the contradiction and ward off the taint of being unprincipled and outcome-oriented.
In two previous eras of major judicial activism, one libertarian-conservative, the other progressive-liberal, majorities offered coherent philosophical accounts of their reasoning. Today’s conservative majority will find it harder to persuasively defend the logic of its activism once it has committed itself to restraint.
The Lochner Era
The first period of judicial activism arrived in the late 19th century and extended for four decades before ending in 1937. It’s known in legal circles as the Lochner era, named for a 1905 case, Lochner v. New York, in which the court struck down a New York State law that limited bakers’ employment to 60 hours a week on health grounds. (All that flour acted like a bit like coal dust in the lungs.)
The libertarian-conservative majority, relying on the guarantees of due process and equal protection enshrined by the 14th Amendment, struck down progressive-era state laws regulating working conditions, hours and minimum wages. It also struck down federal legislation that sought to achieve similar policy goals, although the court used different constitutional arguments to do so.
The basis for the majority’s Lochner jurisprudence has been so thoroughly discredited in the years since the Lochner era ended that it can be difficult to reconstruct the legal logic in a charitable way. But the Lochner court’s libertarianism had a plausible basis in the history of the 14th Amendment.
In conjunction with the 13th Amendment, which outlawed slavery, and the 15th Amendment, which enfranchised African-Americans, the 14th Amendment belongs to a historical moment when the Constitution was being changed to reverse the legacy of slavery. It prohibited states from denying equal protection of the laws, a provision that for the first time put the federal courts in charge of reviewing state legislation. And it said the states could not “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.”
Giving meaning to this phrase has been the most important, and most contentious, job of the Supreme Court for well over a century. Libertarians of the Lochner era reasoned that “liberty” must include at least those rights denied to enslaved people. One of the things enslaved persons cannot do is exercise control of their labor. From this starting point, the libertarians concluded that the liberty guaranteed by the 14th Amendment must include a right to form contracts in which one person agrees to provide labor in exchange for pay. Any restriction on that liberty of contract, the libertarians said, violated the due process clause.
The Lochner-era libertarians didn’t stop there. They recognized a range of other autonomy rights that they also believed were contained in the 14th Amendment guarantee of liberty. Justice James McReynolds put it this way in a 1923 case, Meyer v. Nebraska, that struck down a Nebraska law that prohibited the teaching of the German language to children. Liberty, he wrote:
Denotes not merely freedom from bodily restraint but also the right of the individual to contract, to engage in any of the common occupations of life, to acquire useful knowledge, to marry, establish a home and bring up children, to worship God according to the dictates of his own conscience, and generally to enjoy those privileges long recognized at common law as essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.
The list is remarkably coherent and remarkably ahead of its time. It encapsulates, albeit in embryonic form, the autonomy-based argument that would eventually be used to justify rights favored by liberals, such as same-sex marriage and reproductive freedom.
The libertarian-conservative majority of the Lochner era offered a consistent theory of the meaning of the 14th Amendment as the bulwark of its judicial activism. Those justices had no taste for judicial restraint. They saw their job as defending the autonomy of the individual against the potential tyranny of the state. It didn’t matter if the state was restricting bakers’ working hours or parents’ right to educate their children as they wanted. The Lochner-era majority struck down both kinds of laws.
A Theory of Restraint
Progressives hated Lochner jurisprudence, not because they didn’t care about individual liberty, but because they considered the libertarianism to be a tool to reverse popular legislation they advocated. So, during the Lochner era, progressive legal thinkers began to develop a theory of judicial restraint.
The essence of the judicial restraint position, classically formulated by Justice Felix Frankfurter, can be stated simply: In a democratic system, controversial and contentious issues of public policy are supposed to be resolved by majoritarian vote, not by nine unelected justices. Judicial activism is therefore counter-majoritarian, and conflicts with the constitutional structure that gives legislatures the power to legislate and judges the power to judge.
When President Franklin Roosevelt’s Supreme Court appointments formed a liberal majority, the first thing it did was to overturn Lochner and the body of jurisprudence that came with it. The court’s reasoning rested on judicial restraint. Lochner-era activism, the court said, was mistaken and illegitimate. In consequence, progressive-liberal legislation could be passed without the court striking it down.
The conceptual trouble began as the liberal majority began to go activist itself — an extraordinary temptation when one side has the votes. If liberal justices, led by William O. Douglas, William Brennan and Thurgood Marshall, were to expand individual liberties using the 14th Amendment, how could they respond to the charge that they were violating the principle of judicial restraint used to sink Lochner-era jurisprudence?
Many volumes have been written on the subject, and indeed it could be said that most of the constitutional theory of the 1960s through the 1990s was devoted to trying to find an answer.
The orthodox liberal version came to be this: There is a fundamental difference between using the 14th Amendment to protect economic rights, as the Lochner court did, and using it to protect individual rights to privacy and dignity, as the court began to do under Chief Justice Earl Warren. A right to contract, the reasoning went, is different from a right to control one’s body.
The nature of that difference turns out to be tricky to delineate. Conservative justices, notably Antonin Scalia, made their careers by rejecting the distinction and repeating the judicial restraint arguments first made by liberals like Frankfurter in the Lochner era.
Liberals, however, accepted it. They continued to insist that the Lochner-era jurisprudence was wrong while simultaneously believing that the liberal jurisprudence that produced Roe v. Wade is right. It’s in the nature of orthodoxy that the relevant community of people come to believe something is true, even if they can’t agree on how to rebut the arguments against it.
Regardless, the upshot was an extended era of liberal judicial activism that lasted roughly 50 years: from 1965, when the court announced a right to contraception, to 2015, when the justices discovered a right to gay marriage in 14th Amendment. Throughout that period, liberal constitutional orthodoxy was confident that it could reconcile its kind of activism with a rejection of the activism of the Lochner era.
Good Rights and Bad Ones
Things will be even harder for today’s conservatives. The contemporary conservative legal movement was born in reaction to the activism embodied in Roe v. Wade. Scalia’s version of the theory of judicial restraint became the orthodoxy of the influential Federalist Society, which says in its mission statement that “it is emphatically the province and duty of the judiciary to say what the law is, not what it should be.”(1)
Overturning Roe is therefore supposed to mark the triumph of judicial restraint: Felix Frankfurter rides again. The conservative justices’ opinions in the Mississippi abortion case they are to rule on this term will have to reflect that point of view.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh already foreshadowed it in oral arguments last month over the constitutionality of the Mississippi law that bans most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. He said that where there is a values conflict between the interests of the mother and those of the fetus, the courts should not intervene on either side, but should leave the resolution to state legislatures, who speak for the people. The defining moment for the current conservative majority is thus going to be a decision that has been 50 years in the making as the culmination of judicial restraint.
Herein lies the conceptual trap. The rest of the conservative majority’s agenda is heavily activist. Conservative justices want to use the Constitution to undermine progressive regulation. They want to interpret the First Amendment to carve out automatic religious exemptions from neutral, general laws. They’ve already struck down major parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Almost none of their agenda can be reframed in terms of judicial restraint.
Unlike the challenge that faced liberals who had to distinguish Roe from Lochner, there is no obvious distinction at hand like the one between economic rights and personal autonomy rights. Today’s conservatives remain committed to the idea that Lochner was wrongly decided. So they can’t just turn back the clock and try to claim that economic rights are good and personal autonomy rights are bad.
One possible avenue conservatives could take would be to say that individual, personal autonomy rights are good after all — but that Roe was wrong because abortion is unique. The idea would be that, unlike contraception or the right to have sex with and marry whom you want, abortion entails harm to a third-party, namely the fetus. They could then claim that, where potential third-party harm exists, general libertarian principles do not dictate that the courts should intervene to protect individual rights. Perhaps the beginnings of this argument may be glimpsed in Kavanaugh’s emphasis on the competing interests of mother and fetus.
So far, I have not heard mainstream conservatives making this argument — probably because it would entail admitting that in general courts should follow libertarianism, an admission that would jettison the entire Scalia-Frankfurter argument for judicial restraint on which today’s conservative legal movement was built. Without it or something like it, however, the conservative justices will be hard pressed to explain, conceptually if not politically, why they aren’t going to overturn the right to contraception or the right to same-sex marriage. If Roe is overturned, liberals will warn that such results are now jurisprudentially possible and maybe inevitable.
Of the current justices, only Clarence Thomas and perhaps Samuel Alito would be prepared to go that far. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a key statutory opinion extending workplace antidiscrimination law to gay and transgender people, signaling that he’s unlikely to participate in such a radical revolution. Chief Justice John Roberts joined Gorsuch’s opinion. At the oral arguments in the Mississippi case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett went out of her way to ask whether overturning Roe would endanger contraceptive rights or gay marriage, and seemed pleased when the answer from Mississippi’s lawyers was no.
Escape Hatch
The only other escape hatch might be to dodge the conflict between judicial activism and restraint by employing another of Scalia’s favorite analytic tools, originalism. A pure originalist holds that the original meaning of the Constitution is all that matters, regardless of precedents that the court may have set before. By that logic, Lochner and Roe fail for the same reason, namely that they don’t correspond to what those who ratified the Constitution thought it would mean.
But that approach hits different and higher conceptual and practical roadblocks — like rejecting precedent itself, the foundation stone of constitutional law as practiced by the court. Occasionally Thomas sounds like he would be glad to do that, but no other justice has been prepared to go as far — yet.
What the future holds, then, is a conservative majority that is about to plant the flag of judicial restraint and then betray that cause on gun rights and a host of other topics.
Does it matter?
Cynics will say that interpretive ideology has never meant anything to the Supreme Court justices, and will not in the future. The problem with that cynical view is that it treats the entire body of Supreme Court jurisprudence, and the entire undertaking of constitutional interpretation, as vacuous.
If that were true, then the cynical critique would have to apply to liberal justices as well as conservative ones. It would follow that we do not need a Supreme Court at all. If constitutional jurisprudence is just naked preference, a result of votes alone, we might as well have legislatures do the job as justices. And if Supreme Court voting is merely preference, then there can be no basis to criticize conservatives for voting that way.
The truth is that liberals and conservatives both want the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Constitution to be principled. All those involved want the court to share their principles of interpretation and to reach the results that they prefer. That’s a far cry from asserting that the whole undertaking is devoid of principle.
So long as Americans argue about what the Constitution means, and what it should mean, they are making the case for sustaining justice under principles of law.
More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:
• What the Supreme Court Would Gain If It Reverses Roe v. Wade: Ramesh Ponnuru
• The Supreme Court Should Hold Its Fire on New York Gun Law: Bloomberg Editorial Board
• Once Again, the Most Important Supreme Court Term Ever: Stephen Carter
(1) The first part of this motto is a famous quotation from Marbury v. Madison, the 1803 case that established the Supreme Court’s authority to interpret the Constitution. “Not what it should be” is the Federalist Society’s own interpretive addition.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast “Deep Background.” He is a professor of law at Harvard University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter. His books include “The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.