One possible avenue conservatives could take would be to say that individual, personal autonomy rights are good after all — but that Roe was wrong because abortion is unique. The idea would be that, unlike contraception or the right to have sex with and marry whom you want, abortion entails harm to a third-party, namely the fetus. They could then claim that, where potential third-party harm exists, general libertarian principles do not dictate that the courts should intervene to protect individual rights. Perhaps the beginnings of this argument may be glimpsed in Kavanaugh’s emphasis on the competing interests of mother and fetus.