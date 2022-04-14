U.S. retail spending withstood March’s huge energy price shock, showing that wealth built up during the Covid-19 pandemic is providing powerful support to the economy. The specter of higher interest rates this year promises to further test consumption, but so far the evidence suggests retailers and restaurants will endure. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index jumped to 65.7, exceeding all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists as it recovered from the doldrums of last month. Earlier Thursday, a Commerce Department report showed the value of retail purchases rose 0.5% in March. Most of the increase was driven by higher gasoline receipts, but it wasn’t a bad outcome overall, considering the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. What’s more, high-frequency debit card data from Facteus suggest that spending may have bottomed somewhat during the early part of the month and stabilized since then as shoppers prepared for a slightly later Easter holiday season.

The market is topsy-turvy, of course, so the S&P 500 Index slipped and yields on two-year Treasuries jumped as any notion evaporated that consumer weakness might derail plans for tighter monetary policy. Now, markets must turn to the question of how well U.S. consumers and corporate earnings will respond to the roughly 2 percentage points of rate increases that are expected this year, and the early evidence suggests they will hang on — at least for the time being.

Stimulus payments led U.S. consumers to save an extraordinary amount of their disposable income during the pandemic. They also benefited from the wealth effects of a booming housing market and, until recently, the upward trajectory of the stock market. Although the saving rate as a percentage of disposable income has fallen back to normal in recent months, Americans still have a sizable cushion.

Many U.S. consumers can continue to weather a moderate storm — but not all of them, which is why stock investors are becoming choosy. Although they’re still afloat today, lower-income households will face tough choices as inflation erodes purchasing power and credit becomes more expensive. In a note last week, Bank of America analysts led by Sara Senatore suggested there are risks to retailers and restaurants with large shares of low-income consumers. One possible example: Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. — the operator of the Ruth’s Chris steakhouses — has proved much more resilient this year than Denny’s Corp. or Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Of course, there are reasons to question whether the Fed can fix the highest inflation in 40 years without breaking the economy — and if that happens, all bets are off. But for now, there’s reason to suspect that the U.S. consumer will keep spending. There may be some pain along the way, especially for vulnerable low-income consumers, but signs so far suggest that the engine of American growth continues to chug along.

