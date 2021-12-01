The scope of this venture is vast. A battery is made up of several parts that come from a host of suppliers: Raw materials from miners, refiners that clean it up for use, suppliers that make the small bits inside a powerpack, those that make the two main components — anodes and cathodes — and the packaging around the cells. Then there’s the processes associated with the various pieces. Most of these are made by different firms, and require distinct technologies. However, for them to have any financial or technological relevance, they have to work together.