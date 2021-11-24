The Free Democrats have the most to boast about. The smallest of the three partners, the FDP has, nonetheless, sold itself at a high price. It has blocked the SPD’s and Greens’ demands for a wealth tax and higher income taxes. It’s also stood up for the principle of balanced budgets at home and fiscal restraint in the EU. The party’s boss, Christian Lindner, even appears to have snatched the finance ministry for himself from the Greens, who should have had dibs. For better or worse, he too now owns his brand category and will be judged accordingly.