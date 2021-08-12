As Avast noted in its financial results this week, the company is facing plenty of headwinds. Revenue growth has been weak: After posting a threefold expansion in sales from 2015 to 2018, the pace dropped to single-digit percentages in recent years. While both Norton and Avast’s product lineups are good, they’re insufficient. They get money by allowing consumers to download free versions of security software in the hopes that they may upgrade to a paid version later. But they sit in a crowded market offering virtual private networks, virus scans and identity security (tell them your details, and they’ll tell you whether your name appears on a list of compromised accounts). This is commodity stuff.