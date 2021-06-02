Probably not. Ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline Co., operator of the biggest U.S. gasoline pipeline, and JBS SA, the world’s largest meat producer, had real if short-lived effects for many Americans. Both were attributed to hacking groups tied to Russia, which has been accused of offering safe haven to criminal hackers as long as they steer clear of targets based in Russia or its allies. But that’s not the same as a state-sponsored attack, and anyway, the Russian government denied any connection. Russian state-sponsored hackers are also suspected of being behind the 2020 hacking campaign that infiltrated at least nine agencies of the U.S. federal government by altering software belonging to Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. Another powerful cyberspace adversary of the U.S., China, is suspected of being behind the massive breach of Microsoft email servers that left thousands of U.S. organizations, businesses and local governments exposed to hackers.