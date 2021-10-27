• Second, the depth of the cut matters. I would argue a partial spinoff of transition businesses makes more sense at this stage than a full split. Oil companies did this before, similarly chasing higher multiples for buried assets when the master limited partnership craze made pipelines hot property. Done right, a partial spinoff could raise money for developing capital-hungry transition businesses and establish a new set of investors (presumably at a higher multiple). The legacy business, meanwhile, could retain control (and a new wedge of more transparent value) without signaling to the world (including employees) that the old oil assets were effectively being sloughed off entirely. In all likelihood, Loeb might ask for a full divorce but settle for amicable separation.
• Third, Loeb displays a seasoned activist’s sense of timing. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s humbling at the hands of Engine No. 1 LLC earlier this year established it as open season on even the biggest game. Shell, meanwhile, has the lowest valuation among the majors despite real tailwinds like the cash from its recent sale of Permian assets to ConocoPhillips and salad days for its liquefied natural gas business. It has suffered several blows in one of its homes, the Netherlands, the latest being news that Dutch pension giant ABP is joining the divestment movement.
Oh, and did I mention Shell is scheduled to report earnings Thursday? Wonder what they’ll talk about on the call.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy, mining and commodities. He previously was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and wrote for the Financial Times’ Lex column. He was also an investment banker.
