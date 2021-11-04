None of this is to deny that there are local idiosyncrasies in play. Youngkin does seem to have done disproportionately well in Loudoun County, which was the epicenter of the controversy over school boards, and the neighboring jurisdictions of Fauquier and Manassas. I’ve seen some private Democratic number crunching which suggests that parents of school-age kids swung a bit harder to Youngkin than non-parents. But the issues in New Jersey were different, with much more focus on taxes, and even though Governor Phil Murphy got re-elected the rightward shift of the electorate there was actually larger.