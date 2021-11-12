This is the last, best hope to pass through Congress — after more than 15 years of effort — the first large investment in fighting climate change. Those who think there will be other chances should think again, especially after the recent election. Letting this opportunity slip through our fingers would be a monumental error. For all the debate over the bill’s price tag — and make no mistake; it is too high — the greatest cost to the American people would be the cost of inaction.