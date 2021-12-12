This time, of course, it is much easier to conduct a lengthy meeting. With the deliberations held by videoconference, ministers are free to conduct their normal duties until the chairman decides they need to reconvene. Thirty-five years ago, the ministers and their delegations were ensconced in Geneva hotel suites, far from their desks back home. Then, as now, they were grappling with a market that was slowly recovering from an unprecedented demand shock — although the trigger was very different.