The better move for Democrats, in the short term at least, is simply to wait this out. Gas price increases have plateaued in recent weeks. Even if there are future spikes, it’s highly unlikely that the economy will see the type of runup it did over the last year, when gas prices rose by more than $1.30 per gallon. U.S. oil production is now rising, so gas prices should be on their way down by the time of the 2022 election. (Whether they will fall far and fast enough to save the party from a midterm backlash is another question.)