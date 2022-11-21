Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The world is obsessed with oil and natural gas. In the metals world, lithium and cobalt, used for batteries, garner most of the talk. Copper is receiving far less attention. The metal was the first that humankind used, probably as early as 8,000 BC, to make primitive tools. Millennia later, it remains one of the best conductors of electricity, second only to silver, which is much more expensive. That makes the red metal a critical cog in the energy transition.

And that’s why Robert Friedland, a legendary industry maverick and co-chairman of Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., says after years of underinvestment now is “the revenge of the miners.”

As the world moves away from fossil fuels and embraces wind, solar and electric vehicles, copper will be in great demand. Of all sources of electricity, wind power is, by far, the most copper-intensive, followed by solar panels. According to the International Energy Agency, an offshore wind turbine requires about 8 metric tons of copper per megawatt. A gas-fired power plant requires less than 2 tons per megawatt. The average car, fueled by gasoline or diesel, uses about 25 kilograms of copper; an electric car needs more than double that amount.

In the past, the price of copper used to move up and down with the business cycle, earning it the moniker “Dr. Copper,” as if it had a PhD in economics. Higher prices meant strong economic growth; lower prices indicated a recession was on the horizon. Not anymore. The desire to move away from carbon has given the metal a natural bullish bias. Even heading into recession, copper prices are high.

The metal is changing hands at more than $8,000 per ton, well above its 10-year average of $6,750. In the last two months, as dark economic clouds gathered over the US, Europe and China, copper prices have actually risen by nearly 10%. If not for the slowdown, copper prices would be much higher. That also means that when economic growth accelerates, perhaps toward the second half of 2023 or early 2024, copper prices could jump, and by a quite a lot.How much? Copper prices set a record high of $10,845 per ton earlier this year, as the market feared the loss of Russian supply after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The bulls believe prices could rise as high as $15,000 per ton by 2025; or triple the 25-year average price of about $5,000 per ton.It may sound outlandish, but every other big copper bull market has shown that the top of the market was much higher than many believed. The next copper bull market will likely be similar. Unlike battery metals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, which are at the mercy of improvements in battery’s chemistry, copper faces fewer headwinds. Engineers may be able to reduce copper use in wind turbines and solar panels, but the metal’s role in electric wiring is largely irreplaceable. More electricity use means more copper.Copper bulls — and mining executives — have talked about a hot market, but few had put their money where their mouths were. Until now. BHP Group Ltd., the world’s largest mining company, last week embarked on its biggest acquisition in more than a decade, offering nearly $6.5 billion for Australian copper miner OZ Minerals Ltd., or about a 49% premium to the share price before the deal was first rumored.

It may be the first of a series of deals in the the copper industry. There won’t be any bargains. Freeport McMoran Inc., a giant copper miner, is trading at more than 13 times its earnings, compared to seven times for BHP. First Quantum Ltd., another copper miner, trades at nearly 12 times, and its rival Antofagasta Plc trades at 18 times. Most of the acquisition targets present additional problems, from large family-controlled stakes to operations in difficult countries. Or both.But in a world short of copper, they’re among the few opportunities to take advantage of a potential long-term bull market. The opportunity may come in early 2023: If the US follows Europe into recession, just as the Chinese economy is still in the doldrums, copper prices may drop just enough to make a large M&A attractive. Spending billions in the middle of a recession requires courage, however. Before any mining executive can profit from the revenge that Friedman talks about, they’d need nerves of steel — or copper.

