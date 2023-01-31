Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A month in, the biggest US energy story of 2023 concerns something that accounts for an infinitesimal share of actual demand: Gas stoves. Fresh from going to the barricades for freedom flames, House Republicans have seemingly stuck to the margins in their next campaign. They just passed a new bill targeting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, from which President Joe Biden drew heavily last year to counter the oil-price spike sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The legislation would seek to curb the president’s ability to release SPR barrels and tie any release to a corresponding increase in the percentage of federal areas opened up for drilling. It is the latter that, as with those gas stoves, thrusts a relatively minor player into the spotlight.

Enersection, an energy-focused data visualization firm based in Houston, has dissected the numbers extensively for energy production on federal lands and waters. The big takeaways are:

• As with oil and gas production in general, federal-area output is close to the peak observed just prior to the pandemic;

• Federal areas account for only about one-sixth of US production.

Within those data, onshore oil production is the most pertinent metric because that is where the shale basins are and, therefore, where producers are likely to react quickest to any incentive to drill. In data going back to 2003, output actually crossed above 1 million barrels a day for the first time during Biden’s tenure. And while it has declined somewhat since last summer, that coincides with a decline in oil prices — no conspiracy needed.

Moreover, as Enersection laid out in analysis published in September, roughly seven out of every 10 barrels of oil produced onshore on federal lands comes from just two counties in the entire country: Lea and Eddy in New Mexico. And between 2010 and 2020, while oil and gas companies leased about 15 million new federal acres, they allowed leases on 34 million to expire. In short, if your concern is raising US oil and gas production further, the action is overwhelmingly on private and state lands, not federal acreage.

Even leaving that aside, linking releases from the SPR via some mathematical formula to leasing more federal land, as the House Republicans’ bill would mandate, doesn’t make sense if your actual concern is replenishing barrels quickly. There is little correlation between the size of leasing programs and actual production, which makes sense because leasing is only the first of many steps in appraising a resource and then deciding whether and when to develop it. If Congress is really concerned with refilling the SPR, codifying the repurchasing parameters put forward by the Department of Energy last year would be a useful outcome. This would send a clearer signal to producers about the SPR’s role as a source of incremental demand when being refilled, in part by limiting the White House’s scope to move the goalposts.

All that said, one of the frustrations underlying that House bill is reality based, namely, the Biden administration slow rolling new oil and gas development, and related infrastructure, at every opportunity. That is one reason why Senator Joe Manchin forced mandated lease auctions into the Inflation Reduction Act in exchange for his vote. Indeed, last year’s SPR draws to mitigate a sudden spike in energy costs demonstrated the tension inherent to the energy transition: Making sure supply is adequate even as the underlying system is overhauled, thereby discouraging some investment. While there is a school of thought that says choking off fossil-fuel supply will force change, politicians espousing it may find change comes for their jobs first.

Biden seems to get that, if his SPR releases are anything to go by. Yet he is also constrained by the demands of his green agenda and evident antipathy toward the oil industry, which he accuses of gouging even as he also blames Moscow for high prices. It is argued by some that this, in itself, constrains US production. But that is too vague when set against far more straightforward explanations, such as changed investor tastes with regards to drilling versus dividends (Exhibit A: Chevron Corp.’s mammoth new buyback program).

The energy transition, by its nature, does act as a brake on investment in oil and gas, particularly longer-dated projects, and is gathering pace regardless of Biden’s utterances. Where the administration has real power to facilitate domestic production, such as leasing rounds and permits, it should do so responsibly, especially in light of Russia’s energy war. But as the federal-area production numbers suggest, a vibe-shift emanating from Pennsylvania Avenue isn’t some panacea.

