Of course, the energy security argument isn’t quite that straightforward. The U.K. is an integral part of a worldwide web of oil trade. As much as 85% of the crude produced in the U.K. in 2019 was exported, according to government figures. An even greater volume was imported, with almost half coming from Norway and another quarter from North America. In addition to crude oil, the U.K. also imported more than half of the oil products it consumed in the year before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.