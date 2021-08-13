Simply, transition has not been left to the world’s energy producers or to exporters of energy-intensive products. Consuming countries, with plenty of incentive to go green, are the ones dictating the pace and they will move, with or without Moscow. The debate is thus less about climate leadership and more about risk management, as Kingsmill Bond of London-based think tank Carbon Tracker put it to me. The European Union is Russia’s biggest trade partner — roughly two-fifths of its exports went to the bloc in the first half of 2021 — and a chunk of that is in carbon-intensive areas hit by the new levy, like steel, fertilizers and cement. And that’s before even considering the nation’s eye-watering bill from the impact of extreme weather and melting permafrost, which Alexander Kozlov, minister for natural resources and the environment, estimated earlier this year could add up to more than $67 billion by 2050, given the impact on crucial infrastructure.