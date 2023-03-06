Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It may feel like the US stove wars are over but no. Stoves are, after all, the only way to get most Americans personally attached to an invisible fuel. More importantly, stoves are a mere skirmish in a much broader conflict: molecules versus electrons. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the molecules camp sit things like gasoline, natural gas, fuel oil and propane. In the electrons camp sits electricity. Since the latter can be derived from zero-emission sources like renewable and nuclear power, using that to displace fossil fuels in more applications is central to decarbonization. Doing so doesn’t just require a mental leap — bidding farewell to little blue flames, for instance — but remaking more than a century’s worth of fixed assets. Think of the energy transition as the biggest, gnarliest renovation project imaginable. The check will be commensurate. That doesn’t mean it’s unaffordable.

When we think about residential energy usage, the big things are heating, hot water and cooling (gas stoves are negligible). While there are big regional differences, gas and electricity account for roughly equal (and dominant) shares of US residential energy consumption.

This picture is incomplete, though. Household energy consumption also includes something that isn’t used in the house but gets parked in the garage or on the street. Light-duty vehicles consume roughly as much energy as all other residential sources combined.(1)

This reality confronts Americans where it counts: Their wallets. On average, motor fuel takes 2.1% of disposable personal income, which is more than the combined total of 1.6% for electricity and gas bills.(2)Gasoline also tends to be the most volatile energy cost for US households.

So when we talk about electrifying households, that has to include — maybe start with, from a cost perspective — the box on wheels used to get away from the household. Note that stovetops do not merit special mention here.

Hugh Wynne and Eric Selmon, utilities analysts with Sector & Sovereign Research LLC, recently released several reports in which they modeled the investment, and resulting costs for consumers, implied by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s “Electrification Futures Study,” published in 2021. The biggest changes occur in transportation and buildings — electrification of cars, heating and boilers in other words — requiring a massive increase in utility investment and, thereby, a marked increase in monthly bills.

Under NREL’s reference case, SSR’s calculations imply average residential electricity bills rising 86%, in real terms, by 2050; under the high electrification case, they jump by 145%. Using 2021 as a baseline, that means an extra $104 and $175 per month, real, respectively.

The vast majority of that increase relates to higher charges per kilowatt-hour as utilities recover their increased investment. Average demand doesn’t rise as much as you might think; by only 15% by 2050 in the high electrification case, for example. That’s because of efficiency.

Thermodynamics dictates that burning fuel to heat water or move a piston results in the majority of the embodied energy being wasted as heat. An electric vehicle is three-to-four times more efficient than an internal combustion engine (see this), and heat pumps display similar efficiency gains versus conventional boilers. Eventually, higher electrification using renewables should lead to overall primary energy demand actually peaking and declining as the share of waste is expelled from the system (see this).

Efficiency means savings. For example, while plugging in your EV means a higher electricity bill, it also means bidding farewell to the gas station. Even assuming gains in fuel efficiency for internal combustion engines, just using today’s average pump price of about $3.40 a gallon implies a monthly household saving in 2050 of almost $160 by ditching the traditional car.(3)Clearly, a household using EVs would have a bigger increase in monthly electricity bills to start with compared to the average figures implied by SSR’s analysis. Even so, that saving on gasoline goes a long way to offsetting it. Similarly, declining residential gas demand, due to electrification of space and water heating (and stoves), means some savings on that side, too, albeit of a much smaller magnitude using SSR’s figures.(4)

In addition, the decline in gasoline consumption and natural gas consumption from the residential and power-generation sectors under the high electrification scenario imply annual carbon dioxide emissions dropping 1.1 gigatonnes per year by 2050, or 22% of current energy-related US emissions. At a nominal value of $50-$100 per tonne, real, that implies a further societal “saving” of about $30-$60 per month for each household. That figure may be a tougher sell to your average voter than induction stovetops, but still.

So going electric doesn’t imply being swamped by monthly power bills, once you factor in the offsets. But that’s only half the challenge.

Besides not feeding the more paranoid fantasies of federal stove agents kicking down the kitchen door, there’s a more reality-based reason as to why regulations mandating electrification, such as those proposed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, focus on new construction rather than retrofits. That reason is cost.

Several in-depth studies, such as from the Rocky Mountain Institute, conclude that electrification often reduces homeowners’ costs over the lifetime of appliances for new homes but raises them when you factor in ripping out old systems for replacement. This applies especially in colder regions of the US, where more expensive ground source heat-pumps make more sense, raising the cost of new home construction there, too.

In addition, the hit to gas demand creates an economic conundrum. Network costs are much easier to bear when demand is rising, since each dollar spent on maintenance is spread across ever more units of fuel. In the case of natural gas, SSR projects big declines in residential demand over the next several decades under NREL’s scenarios. More importantly, but less obviously, there is also a big, and more rapid, collapse in gas consumption by power generators as renewables muscle in. This is a big problem for the gas business, as well as customers still using those pipes and state regulators setting and justifying what will be far higher prices.

The acceleration of required investment in the grid is also worth considering. Under SSR’s analysis, spending on generation and transmission to achieve zero-carbon power by 2050 equates to 0.61% of cumulative US gross domestic product through 2050. That hardly seems like much. But it is far higher than the 0.34% spent over the past 30 years and on a par with the levels seen in the decades after the end of World War II, when the grid was being built out at a rapid pace to feed the postwar boom.

Back then, it was about raising the sheer quantity of electricity. Today, we are more concerned with quality, seeking higher efficiency and lower emissions. The point isn't that electrification can't be done. Rather that, as with any renovation job, a big obstacle to getting it done, and realizing the public good of mitigating climate change, is the sheer inertia embedded in existing infrastructure. We are invested in molecules, economically and behaviorally — plus emotionally, for some at least — and largely avoid explicitly pricing their side-effects. That tends to obscure the savings and benefits, both monetary and environmental, that would accrue from electrification and decarbonization. Hence the role of mandates and incentives, and the inevitable backlash they invite.

(1) Gauging true residential-only gasoline consumption is difficult because official data tend to be segmented by vehicle type rather than use. This means the line between commercial and residential gasoline consumption is blurry. The Energy Information Administration calculates gasoline consumption per household in 2021 of 1,071 gallons, implying 16.25 quadrillion BTUs, but that uses overall gasoline consumption as the numerator. I have chosen to use the Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ figure for fuel consumption by light-duty vehicles with a short wheel-base and motorcycles.

(2) These are 10-year averages using monthly data through January 2023 (source: Bureau of Economic Analysis).

(3) This assumes average fleet efficiency of 30.5 miles per gallon in 2050, as per reference case assumptions in the Energy Information Administration’s latest Annual Energy Outlook. It assumes constant average miles driven of 13,476 per year, as per 2021 figures from the Department of Transportation. I adjust the resulting per-vehicle consumption number by the ratio of household gasoline consumption implied by Department of Transportation light-duty vehicle figures for 2019 as follows. In 2019, US drivers averaged 14,263 miles in vehicles getting 24.9 miles per gallon, implying 573 gallons per vehicle that year. Overall light-duty vehicle consumption that year implied 731 gallons per household, giving a ratio of 1.28. So in 2050, implied fuel consumption per vehicle of 442 gallons is grossed up to a household figure of 564 gallons.

(4) SSR projects a decline in residential gas demand from about 12 billion cubic feet per day in 2020 to 5.3 billion per day in 2050, under NREL’s high-electrification scenario. Using average residential prices in 2021 of $12.18 per thousand cubic feet, the implied annual saving that year is $23.5 billion or, using the Energy Information Administration’s projection of 153.3 million households that year, about $13 per month on average. In reality, a significant proportion of gas bills relates to recovery of infrastructure costs by the utility rather than the gas itself, so actual savings are hard to quantify since a network with declining demand will seek to recover costs with higher charges per cubic foot.

