Inflation could hit 10% if energy prices continue to rise, according to Bloomberg Economics. Regardless of the specifics, data show the numbers are almost certain to get worse before they get better. More important, there’s a real risk that once embedded, they will stay elevated for a while.

At the moment, that might not seem all that bad if you’re a homeowner whose equity has skyrocketed in the past couple years, but the broader risk is that Federal Reserve policy makers will find themselves so far behind on fighting inflation that they will be forced to raise interest rates aggressively to restore price stability. The series of 0.25 percentage point increases per meeting that is being forecast today will seem quaint, and policy makers will have to shock prices back into line, almost inevitably tipping the economy into a recession.

Some kinds of inflation — namely oil and gas prices — can do plenty of economic damage even without an assist from the Fed. If prices get too high and the surge gets too dizzying, consumers and businesses can stop spending on other things. It’s an ugly prospect, and there are a number or reasons to worry. Consider energy prices, the biggest wild card in the consumer basket. Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil has soared to about $113 a barrel from about $93 before Russian troops entered Ukraine. As far as first-quarter inflation is concerned, much damage has already been done. Based on market energy prices and forecasts for other parts of the consumer basket, headline inflation can be expected to accelerate next month and finish the first quarter up 8.6% on an annualized basis, according to the Cleveland Fed’s nowcasting model.

Another key factor to watch is the red-hot housing market, which has made the $1 million home the norm in many parts of the country and has shown no sign of slowing. Housing inventories are at record lows; supply chain bottlenecks are preventing new homes from coming to market quickly; and the coming of age of millennials have all fueled a boom that won’t abate soon, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Conor Sen wrote this week.

But housing inflation is already baked into the CPI cake, even if the market unexpectedly stagnated tomorrow (It won’t).

Home prices aren’t a direct part of CPI because the Bureau of Labor Statistics views houses as capital goods — essentially investments — rather than consumer goods. However, the government does measure “shelter” costs through rents and something called owners’ equivalent rent — essentially a survey-informed assessment of how much homeowners think they could rent their home for. OER is about a quarter of the consumer price index by weight, and perhaps unsurprisingly, it is a lagging indicator. People just aren’t efficient at keeping up with the market rate rental value of their homes.

In a new paper last month, researchers from the International Monetary Fund and Harvard Kennedy School of Government used market housing and rent data from Zillow and CoreLogic to project housing inflation into the future — and it’s not looking good.

All told, inflation from owners’ equivalent rent can be expected to climb from 3.8% in 2021 to 6.3% in 2022, and it will stay elevated at around 5% in 2023, according to the IMF’s Marijn Bolhuis, independent researcher Judd Cramer and Harvard’s Lawrence Summers.

Supply chain constraints are, thankfully, starting to ease somewhat, helped in part by a rapid decline in Covid-19 cases around the world.

The Global Supply Chain Pressure Index — a creation of researchers at the New York Fed — shows that supply chain pressures have moderated since December 2021. That’s a relief, but the pressure index remains 3.3 standard deviations above average for the world and 2.6 standard deviations for the U.S. — far too high to expect a return to normal.

In that sense, much will depend on the evolution of the Covid pandemic, which has exhibited a strong tendency to roar back every six months.

Last, don’t forget about money supply. Milton Friedman famously believed that inflation is “always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon,” a view that is clearly not shared by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the many mainstream economists who for months dismissed rising prices as transitory and largely driven by supply chains. From the beginning, monetarists warned that the pandemic stimulus checks and the Fed’s quantitative easing would leave too much money in the system chasing too few goods and services, ultimately pushing up prices.

At this point, the monetarists deserve some credit. True, they couldn’t have predicted the war in Ukraine and the energy spikes that followed, but they said something was about to break, and it broke.

One of the broadest measures of year-over-year money supply growth has clearly peaked, but the Fed is still injecting money into the system by buying bonds. That’s expected to end soon, but Friedman himself acknowledged that the effects are transmitted into the economy with a significant lag.

I look forward to all the great Ph.D. theses that will inevitably be written about what started the worst inflation in 40 years. But for the moment, most analyses lead to the same conclusion: Inflation isn’t leaving soon; it’s just kicking up its feet and settling in. At some point rising consumer prices will peak, but the bigger question is how long the numbers will remain elevated. At this rate, the index looks as if it could run hot for some time, and investors and consumers alike are going to feel the pain.

