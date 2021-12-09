It’s typical Elliott. The plan rests on the principle that each business should stand on its own two feet. Analysts have already made the case. The snag is that there’s never any guarantee the market will respond as hoped to such arbitrage strategies. Shareholders prefer simplicity, and maybe ESG investors would push up the share price of the newly independent renewables company. But the break-up value of SSE is already well known. If a demerger doesn’t deliver a sustained valuation improvement, supporting funding through new equity, the benefit of separation tails off.