In the U.S., aid came in various forms, including loans, credits and tax breaks. In 2010, the firm got a $465 million loan from the Energy Department under a special program, which it repaid three year later. The state of Nevada gave the company $1.3 billion in incentives to build a battery factory near Reno. Other states have given Musk millions of dollars, too. Tax credits for consumers, meanwhile, helped make Teslas more affordable, until the company sold enough vehicles to render it ineligible for aid. Under Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending bill, the automaker could re-qualify because the cap on cars sold will be removed. Tesla continues to benefit from pollution credits that it can sell to other manufacturers, too.