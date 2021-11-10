China is, if anything, even more dependent on the U.S. It’s Washington’s naval might that guarantees the free flows of hydrocarbons around the world — something that’s vital to Beijing, since import-dependent China consumes about a third more energy than it can produce. (The U.S., by contrast, is a net energy exporter.) As with China’s control over the renewables supply chain, that fact is both a favor and a threat to its rivalrous partner. One reason Beijing has invested so heavily in building a blue-water navy that can operate globally is precisely that the current set-up leaves its energy security under the Pentagon’s control.