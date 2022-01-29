John Authers: It’s true that two-year yields have risen quite fast while longer, 10-year yields have actually fallen, which is unusual. That strongly implies that the market thinks we are going to get five interest rates hikes this year, and maybe one or two more at most. But at that point, somehow or another, we are not going to need to go any further, which would imply that things will have gone wrong. There is a positive take you could make on this, which is the belief that by moving faster while still having a much a lower terminal rate than the Fed itself thinks appropriate, you’re going to deal with inflation nicely and swiftly. And then you can stop hiking rates. I suppose that would be the positive way of making sense of where we are. I still find it very hard to imagine that you’re going to beat inflation with the Fed fund rates still significantly below the rate of inflation.