President Joe Biden’s efforts to tackle surging inflation, driven in part by sky-high energy costs, are demanding more flexibility than he might have wished. His recent meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia — whom the president previously denounced as a “pariah” — was arranged in hopes of boosting global oil production. And he’s apparently relaxing his previously firm opposition to certain new fossil-fuel projects in the US.

The economic stresses caused by the global pandemic and then by Russia’s war on Ukraine do demand a pragmatic rebalancing of policy priorities. But note that this needn’t jeopardize the administration’s climate-change goals. The challenge is to understand the risks and get the details right.

The high price of energy is a main driver of the current spike in inflation. It’s weighing on the president’s diminishing popularity and blighting the Democrats’ prospects in November’s elections. Biden can’t, and shouldn’t, stand by and do nothing. But ill-conceived interventions could make the problem worse — and, in the short term, even well-judged flexibility can achieve only so much.

Most of the short-term adjustment to energy supply and demand will happen automatically, precisely because prices have soared. Demand will respond relatively quickly and supply more slowly, because spare capacity (including in Saudi Arabia) is limited, and the investment required to expand capacity is expensive and takes time. The longer prices stay elevated and supply interruptions due to the war persist, the likelier it is that new production will come onstream.

In the short term, policy can help at the margin by eliciting higher output where possible — and, more importantly, by letting high prices suppress demand.

If Saudi Arabia can be nudged toward increasing its output for a few months, well and good. The same goes for short-term increases in domestic fossil-fuel production — one reason why the Biden administration should treat US producers as partners in coping with the current emergency, not as bandits requiring constant censure.

On the demand side, the key is to avoid policies that neutralize the incentive from higher prices. The mooted gas-tax holiday, for instance, would add to demand and be partly self-defeating. Support for small business and low-income households struggling with energy costs should be considered, but not in the form of a subsidy per unit of fuel. Better to help people in ways that preserve and preferably enhance the incentive to use fossil fuels more sparingly — such as bigger subsidies for renewables, public transit and carpooling, electric vehicles and supporting infrastructure, home insulation, and so on.

The administration proposed some measures of this kind (along with too many less compelling ideas) in its earlier Build Back Better plan. For the moment, talks in Congress to recast this in narrower form seem to have foundered. That’s unfortunate: The energy components should not be abandoned.

Indeed, the current emergency only strengthens the case for a faster transition away from fossil fuels. At the same time, as the Ukraine crisis proves, the US and its partners need to think more strategically about reconciling action on climate change with energy security. During the multi-year transition to net zero, planning needs to take more careful account of possible shocks to global energy markets. This will require new kinds of partnership. For instance, the US should explore the possibility of coming to long-term agreements to supply Europe and Asia with more natural gas — in the first instance, helping Europe to meet what could be a prolonged shortfall of supplies from Russia, and later helping Asia to transition away from coal.

In ways like this, fighting climate change and strengthening energy security can and must go together. And the two goals have something else in common — they are unavoidably multinational endeavors, requiring foresight and cooperation. It’s a challenge too long neglected, on which the Biden administration needs to take the lead.

