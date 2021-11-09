It’s fashionable in certain circles to blame investors’ ambivalence on the rise of ESG investing, turbocharged by the election of President Joe Biden a few days before the vaccine news. Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., told Bloomberg News last week that Biden’s efforts to restrict drilling on federal land were “starting to backfire some” in terms of higher oil prices. Keep in mind that Sheffield led the calls for Texas to reinstitute pro-rationing of production when oil crashed in 2020, so his commitment to government getting out of the way is possibly situational. Nevertheless, he acknowledged in the same interview that the bigger issue could be investors’ scars from the last time oil rallied this high.