The Sochi summit was meant to represent the next step in Turkey’s uncoupling from a fraying alliance with the U.S. and toward a deepening relationship with Russia. Ahead of his trip to the Black Sea resort town, Erdogan had openly talked of his lack of rapport with President Joe Biden, and more generally about the tattering ties between their countries. “I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-American relations,” he told reporters during a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.