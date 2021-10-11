The European Union has formally outlined what counts as a sustainable investment. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing climate-related disclosure and has set up an enforcement task force to identify ESG-related wrongdoing. That’s a good start, but more must be done to improve the overall quality of reporting by companies and their external raters. Money managers ought to demand no less. And fund investors, for their part, should hold to account those who make fine promises and then fail to follow through.