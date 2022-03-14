Resistance to the idea meant that weaker members could not count on the European Central Bank acting as a lender of last resort in the same way that the Federal Reserve or other national central banks would do for their governments. It also diluted the strength of the monetary union and the role of the euro as a viable alternative to the dollar as a reserve currency. The euro’s share of global reserves shrank to a low of about 19% in 2016 from 28% in 2009, according to the International Monetary Fund. (It ended the third quarter of 2021 at 20.5%, the latest data show.)

U.S. economic sanctions against Russia have rekindled the debate over whether the dollar should stay the world’s primary reserve currency if it can be so readily “weaponized.” But as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Robert Burgess argued, the dollar’s 59% share of currency reserves means it’s unlikely to be supplanted anytime soon, simply because there is no alternative – at least not at the moment.

With every crisis, Europe is learning some lessons. The vast financing needs for fiscal stimulus to support economies during the Covid-19 outbreak helped open the door – even if it was just a bit -- to joint bond issuance. And in October 2020 the European Union issued its first “social bond,” raising 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion at today’s exchange rate) of so-called SURE securities. Yet, this was no Alexander Hamilton moment for the EU. The program will only run through 2026 and the bonds are mostly seen as supranational debt issued by the EU Commission, rather than jointly issued sovereign debt. The NextGenerationEU green bonds, which are offered in multiple maturities and will be recurring, are the closest thing the EU has issued to sovereign debt. Even so, at just over $200 billion, the amount of SURE and NEGU bonds outstanding pales in comparison with the $23 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities.

Enter the war in Ukraine and recent news that the EU is considering jointly issuing bonds “on a potentially massive scale” to finance as much as 2 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion) in energy and defense spending to, in part, end its dependence on Russia for oil and gas, which it wants to do by 2027. Such a move would raise the prospects for a much deeper, robust and liquid market for joint EU bonds, one that could be seen growing big enough to provide a viable alternative to Treasuries. Traders appeared to understand the significance of the EU’s plans, with the euro rebounding and the difference in yields between the Europe’s laggards and Germany narrowing.

One of the arguments against the mutualization of debt from euro zone members has been that it would increase borrowing costs for those that enjoy ultra-low yields. With bond yields across Europe having collapsed in recent years, and those on German bunds only now rising –- barely -- above zero, these fears are probably misplaced. Having some yield advantage is exactly the sort of appeal reserve managers are looking for when adding foreign bonds to their portfolios. A comparison of the yield curves of the SURE and NGEU bonds issued by the EU in the past year show them sitting nicely below the French yield curve and just above the German curve. It’s not a bad place to start and a more liquid market is most likely to help narrow these spreads further.

Details of the EU’s plan, including the size of any bond issuance, have yet to emerge, but it would likely fall short of the type of full fiscal integration like what Hamilton did for the 13 states that made up the U.S. when he called for the funding of the national debt and assumption of state debts by the federal government.

Europe may not have a true Hamilton among its ranks - though French President Emmanuel Macron may aspire to play the role -- but it has a crisis that requires one to rise to the occasion at a time when the prospect of closer fiscal ties is far from assured. Although France, which currently holds the EU presidency, has long backed steps toward a closer fiscal union, Germany and other fiscal hawks may still oppose joint borrowing on a permanent basis. Ahead of a gathering of EU leaders last week, officials appeared divided over a joint bond issuance plan, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying he’s not “agreeing with a NextGenerationEU mark two” at the moment. But it is Germany, which is urgently seeking to ramp up funding for renewable energy projects, vowing to spend 200 billion euros, as well as for modernizing its military forces in a historic shift, that may be the key.

The quest for alternatives to the dollar as a reserve currency is likely to gain momentum in a less globalized world. The sovereign debt crisis hurt the euro’s credibility and the lack of a deep bond market to back the currency in the same way that Treasuries for the dollar remains a major drawback. But joint bond issuance on a massive scale will be a substantial step toward allowing the euro to become a much bigger percentage of global currency reserves.

Jenny Paris is executive editor at Bloomberg News for global bond, currency and emerging markets. She has previously worked at the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires covering the euro zone crisis and as a managing editor for Asia equity markets.

