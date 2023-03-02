Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The “inflation is transitory” script isn’t just being rewritten, it’s being torn into confetti. Euro-zone inflation may have dropped to 8.5% in February from a peak of 10.6% in October but nobody’s looking at the headline figure anymore. It’s all about the core measure excluding food and energy costs — and that’s just seen another uptick to a record 5.6%. After arriving late at the global tightening party, the European Central Bank will be powerless to resist hiking interest rates ever further to combat second-round effects from surging energy prices.

Higher-than-expected French and Spanish consumer prices this week, with the former hitting a near 40-year peak, presaged Thursday’s report. Both France and Spain benefited during 2022 from measures that held down energy prices, but those effects seem to be wearing off. Food and service costs are now driving the bus. German inflation also came in hotter than expected this week. The flattering year-on-year base effects are wearing off.

Euro government bonds have seen this resurgence in retail prices coming from a kilometer off. The biggest concern, as ever, is Italy with its 10-year yields back up to more than 4.6%. That will have the debt sustainability sirens warming up. German and French 10-year yields are at 12-year highs, but the shorter maturities are repricing fastest. The German two-year yield is back up to global financial crisis levels. The two- to 10-year yield curve is inverted by 50 basis points, a clear recession warning — which is mirrored across 90% of global yield curves.

The month just ended was the worst February for bonds as measured by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Returns Index since its start in 1990, following the best-ever January at the start of this year. The travails of 2022 have reasserted with a vengeance.

German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel is leading the rate-hike charge. “One thing is clear: the interest-rate step announced for March will not be the last,” he said on Wednesday. “Further significant interest-rate steps might even be necessary afterwards, too.”

But there really does need to be an improvement in the inflation outlook before the hawks on the ECB governing council stop squawking. Expectations not just for more official rate hikes, but also higher borrowing costs for longer, are becoming embedded. Deutsche Bank AG analysts recently revised their estimate for the peak in the ECB deposit rate to 3.75% from 3.25%. Money markets are now pricing in close to 4% by year-end.

The ECB’s next policy meeting is on March 16, which also features the quarterly economic review with updated forecasts for growth and inflation. A sixth consecutive increase in its deposit rate, and the third half-percentage point move, to 3% is fully priced in — as are two subsequent 50 basis-point hikes, in May and now June as well. That would mean 450 basis points of tightening in under a year, pretty much keeping up with the pace of the Federal Reserve, despite the euro-zone economy being nowhere near as strong.

The pinch is on as the ECB stopped reinvesting some of the bond holdings accumulated during quantitative easing, amounting to about €15 billion ($16 billion) per month of passive tightening starting this week. This is likely to be accelerated at the June meeting — something Nagel is already calling for. Furthermore, the ECB’s €1.35 trillion bank-lending program, Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations, will be wound up by then. The ECB’s balance sheet collapsing this quickly may have an unexpected effect on liquidity in the monetary system. Euro area M1 money supply growth, which measures currency in circulation and bank deposits, has been falling since the summer, and turned negative in January for the first time on record.

Nonetheless, there is anecdotal evidence in the real economy that suggests more monetary tightening may be required to slay the inflation beast. European corporates, particularly those reliant on low-paid workers, are increasingly under pressure to raise wages. Spanish fashion chain Inditex SA, owner of the Zara clothing stores, has just reached a deal with its striking unions to lift Spanish wages by an average of 20%; in some provinces it will be as high as 40%, and it will commit to keeping up with consumer-price increases for the next two years. This is what sticky inflation looks like.

Moreover, there are signs that euro corporates can afford to up their game on worker compensation to retain and attract staff, as higher prices are generating greater profits. Carrefour SA, the French supermarket chain and eighth-largest retailer globally in revenue, just unveiled a banner set of results with sales and profit respectively 10% and 35% above analyst estimates.Setting interest rates for the largest economic zone in the world has never been easy, but it is especially tricky with the spillover effects from so much pandemic stimulus. Germany alone is pouring as much as €200 billion into its economy. Certain sectors are flashing red hot with rampant inflation, while others are still stuck in the doldrums. The ECB has little choice but to keep hiking until there are clear signs that falling energy costs are also feeding through to the rest of the economy, particularly in wages and the labor market. For now at least, the hawks have the upper hand.

