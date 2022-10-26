Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whisper it quietly, but reports of the demise of European investment banks as global players may have been premature. After third-quarter results from Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and UBS Group AG, it is clear that European banks have been making up ground on US rivals all year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Getting back into the global finance game isn’t going to cure all their ills, however: Sluggish economies at home and less healthy consumers will still likely hold profits back.

It is starting to look like a reversal of a trend that had been in place pretty much consistently since the 2008 financial crisis. Many European banks had been slow to offload bad assets and tackle high cost bases, which hurt profits and their ability to invest in capital, compliance and technology. At the same time, negative interest rates hurt core lending businesses, and they simply weren’t as big in US capital markets, which are far larger and pay higher fees than stock and bond markets elsewhere in the world.

This looked like an irreversible spiral for Europeans: Lower profits and rising table stakes left them further and further behind the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. or Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

But this year something has changed even as markets turned wildly volatile and dealmaking collapsed. Some large European banks have started to see better revenue, particularly from trading stocks, bonds and currencies.

Take Barclays: In US dollar terms, its bond- and currencies-trading business has grown significantly faster than US peers every quarter in 2022. In the third quarter, its dollar revenue was up more than 63%, way ahead of all US peers, which turned in average growth of 25%. It also beat all US peers except for Goldman Sachs in the second quarter and all of them in the first quarter.

In spite of the volatility in UK markets in recent weeks, which is often a boon to traders, Barclays said it didn’t see any particular country or region provide the main boost to revenue this quarter. It said it has been investing in technology and hiring people and hopes to keep hold of these gains once interest rates and bond markets settle down.

Deutsche Bank hasn’t done as well in terms of total bond trading revenue, but it has seen better growth than some US rivals at different points during the year and has gained market share in the areas that it focuses on. It faces a potential disadvantage in the years ahead in holding on to star traders that bring in the biggest profits because Europe is retaining a cap on bonuses that the US doesn’t have and the UK has said it is going to ditch. In order to keep such people it will have to convince them that it can pay them very high fixed salaries in both fat and lean years.

Equities trading has been more volatile, but UBS has kept pace with or beaten US peers for much of this year. Barclays’s revenue slipped in the past two quarters in part because of less trading related to its structured-notes business, where an embarrassing regulatory filing error forced it to put that business on ice and buy back a whole load of deals previously sold to clients. Another European bank, BNP Paribas SA of France, saw the greatest revenue gains in equities earlier this year and will reveal whether it has kept up the pace at its results next week.

The real black spot this year for all banks has been advising on deals and fundraising: The dearth of activity has seen revenue tumble everywhere. However, again Barclays has lost less revenue than US peers all year. Results for Deutsche Bank and UBS have been less good: Having done better than US rivals in the first quarter, both have lost ground since.

So what’s the downside? US banks are still more profitable and interest rates have risen further and faster, juicing their revenue by more. Barclays got a big boost from net interest income especially from its international business: It has more exposure to the US than most Europeans and for the first time on Wednesday it put a figure on that, saying more than 40% of group revenue was typically in dollars. Deutsche Bank was also lifted by higher rates, but with the European Central Bank lifting interest rates much more slowly, this will be a slower burn and very likely less profitable throughout the cycle.

The real difference is likely to be the health of consumers. Energy and mortgage repayment costs are rising much faster in the UK and some parts of Europe than in the US, which has more of its own resources and long-term fixed-rate home loans. That could prove worse for European economies and more painful for borrowers and their lenders in the months ahead. There may be some trouble ahead, but European banks haven’t lost in investment banking yet.

